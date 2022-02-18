11 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin today commissioned an ultramodern News Centre for Members of the Parliamentary Press Corps. He cautioned the Parliamentary Reporters not to forget one of the cardinal rules of Journalism by cross-checking their facts before publication.

According to the Rt. Hon. Speaker, the New Standing Orders which would be adopted very soon will allow reporters to attend all Committee Sittings therefore Editors at various media houses should be mindful to post Journalists to report from Parliament.

Both the Deputy Minority Leader, Hon. James Klutse Avedzi and the Deputy Majority Whip, Hon. Habib Idrissu took the opportunity to comment on the recent arrest of some Journalists. They were of the view that Government, Police Service and the National Media Commission must ensure that the erof silence is not brought back and put fear in the practice of journalism in the country.

In his welcome address, the Clerk to Parliament Mr. Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nisiah, tasked the Parliamentary Reporters to make good use of the equipment provided. He added that resourcing the Press Centre is among the many plans the Parliamentary Service has put together to enhance the work of the reporters.

On behalf of the Members of the Parliamentary Press Corps, the Vice Dean Mr. Stephen Odoi-Larbi, thanked the Rt. Hon. Speaker for his enormous support to the Corps and assured the Clerk and Leadership of the House that they will continue to inform the public accurately as far as their reportage was concerned.