3 hours ago

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has declared the Kumawu Parliamentary seat vacant following the passing of the late Philip Basoah on March 28, 2023.

The 54-year-old late Kumawu MP died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after he was found unconscious in his room on Friday, March 24, and rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Before Parliament closed for recess on Friday, March 31, Speaker Bagbin disclosed that the Electoral Commission was officially informed about the MP’s death and waiting for the conduct of a bye-election within the next ninety days in accordance with Section 3 of the EC’s Amendment Act 1996 ACT 52.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) eulogized the late Mr. Basoah and said, as “a gentle and astute politician whose contributions to the party, constituents, and the development of Ghana through his work in Parliament cannot be overemphasized.

Source: citifmonline