The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has directed the Education Committee of the house to probe the breach of an injunction order on the new residential policy of the University of Ghana.

This follows a statement made on the floor of Parliament by the Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Dr. Clement Apaak condemning the new residential policy of the university and demanding the reinstatement of the affected students.

In his ruling, the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu says the committee should engage the management of the university to ascertain their reasons for defying the order.

“The orders of the court are in the interim to hold the balance while the matters are being heard, but my wish is that the settlement will be outside the court that is where we are sure to achieve harmony at the end of it all. I will refer this to the Committee on Education to engage the University and report back to us on why the University hasn’t implemented the directive of the court.”

Some students of Ghana’s premier university wereat the beginning of the academic year due to a residential policy that reassigned continuing students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to others as a result of numerous clashes recorded between the respective halls in times past.

An injunction was placed on the implementation of the policy by an Accra High court in early January 2023 but the university did not obey the Court’s ruling which it denied flouting.

Source: citifmonline