1 hour ago

Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, has reaffirmed his commitment to providing financial support for Medeama SC, the champions of the Ghana Premier League, as they gear up to represent Ghana in the upcoming CAF Champions League.

In a special ceremony held in Accra, Medeama SC, accompanied by their management, proudly presented the league trophy to Parliament, marking a significant moment for the football club as they received recognition and endorsement from the highest legislative body in the country.

During his address, Bagbin assured the attendees and Medeama SC of Parliament's unwavering support, declaring, "I want to assure you that the entire house stands with Medeama SC as they embark on their continental journey, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that they bring the African Cup home to Ghana."

In a remarkable show of commitment, Bagbin went on to pledge a financial contribution of GH₵100,000 to aid Medeama SC in their preparations for the upcoming CAF Champions League.

This generous gesture exemplifies Bagbin's dedication to equipping the team with the necessary resources and encouragement to exceed expectations and make a lasting impact on the continental stage.

With the backing of Parliament and the unwavering support of their fans, Medeama SC is determined to go above and beyond, making Ghana proud as they compete for victory in the prestigious tournament.

The financial assistance from Parliament will undoubtedly bolster their preparations and elevate their chances of success as they seek to bring glory to the nation.