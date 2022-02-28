3 hours ago

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has expressed displeasure about the description of his recent ruling by Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as “unconstitutional, illegal and offensive”.

In an interview with King Edward the Slave host of Kokrooko morning show on Hello fm monitored by Barbara Koranteng this morning, the Bekwai lawmaker said his boss’ choice of word was “totally unreflective of my conduct.

According to him, he has chosen over the period not to respond to the Speaker publicly but was compelled to set the records straight this time around.

He explained that the Speaker had admitted the motion in question but it doesn't stop him from having a different view on the matter.

