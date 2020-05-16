1 hour ago

Ex-MUSIGA President, Obour has been speaking about the death of his father, Nana Osei Kuffour.

Nana died on Friday, March 27, 2020 over what the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge hospital) says was COVID-19.

Nana Osei Kuffour's death created fued as the hospital management accused the Asante Akyem NPP parliamentary aspirant of failing to disclose his father's travel history when he was brought in to the facility.

On the other hand, Obour and his family believed the Ridge hospital's report on their departed relative was inaccurate.

The family on the basis of their suspicions requested the hospital conducts an autopsy to disclose what exactly killed Nana Osei Kuffour, that however, did not materialise.

Eventually, it emerged that all the health professionals, made up of 7 nurses and 3 doctors who came into contact with the musician's father, tested negative for COVID-19.

However, in less than two months after the controversies, Obour has resurfaced, doubting the accuracy of the death report of his late father.

Speaking on Peace FM Entertainment Review show on Saturday, May 16, 2020, Obour could not fathom why the dreadful disease which killed his father will spur all the persons in his family who had contact with him, including health officials of the Ridge hospital.

"...This is not the time to doubt any doctor. Rather, as frontline workers for this COVID-19 fight, we must appreciate the fact that they're working tirelessly to saving lives. But if indeed, my father died of coronavirus, then his type of COVID-19 was a special one. All the nurses and the doctors who had contacts with my father tested negative", he told host Kwesi Aboagye as monitored by Ghanaguardian.com.

The body of Nana Osei Kuffour has not yet been released for interment and burial, according to Obour. But he explained that the government is in talks with the family to find appropriate time to give him a befitting burial.

Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour before his death, was the Oyokohene of Asante Akyem Juaso in the Ashanti region.

He was 75.