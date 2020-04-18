46 minutes ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Special Group of Companies has donated 200 cartons of water and 100 cartons of soft drinks to Security personnel and the needy in Ayawaso West Municipality.

Dr Ofori Sarpong, a known business mogul who doubles as a philanthropist, has already donated to the management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and other programmes aimed at assisting the poor in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus.

The Marketing Manager of Special Ice, Mr Edem Kugbe, who made the presentation said that "Dr Ofori Sarpong felt obligated to support the Security and the vulnerable in the Municipality because this is where he lives and works".

He praised the Security agencies for the wonderful job they are doing and asked them to accept the donation as a token of appreciation for their commitment to protect lives and properties.

In a related development, Dr Osei Kwame Despite has also donated 10 bags of “This Way Products” and 5 packs of Toilet Roll towards the support of the needy in the Assembly.

Hon. Sandra Owusu-Ahinkorah the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), thanked them for the kind support they are giving throughout the country.

She asked for God's blessings for them and their businesses and assured that some of the drinks and water will be refrigerated to be served to the hardworking Security personnel throughout the lockdown period: whiles the rest of the items will go to the vulnerable and needy as the donors intend.

Also present to assist the MCE were the Municipal's Coordinating Director, Presiding Member, Finance, Planning and other senior officers of Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly.