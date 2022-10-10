4 hours ago

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences related to illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey, in Ghana.

The OSP indicated in a statement that the investigation will target some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission.

“It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal

Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of machinery, road excavators, vehicles, and gold nuggets.”

The investigation will include the active and ongoing inquiry into allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue, during his work at the IMCIM, to an investigative documentary titled Galamsey Fraud Part I, published by Tiger Eye P.I.

The investigation further targets the activities of Akonta Mining Limited and other companies; nationals of foreign countries allegedly involved in illegal mining; and allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences against some Municipal and District Chief Executives and political party officials.

Source: citifmonline