5 hours ago

The office of the Special Prosecutor is investigating over 70 corruption-related cases.

This is contained in the first half-yearly report released by the office since the appointment of Kissi Agyebeng as Special Prosecutor.

The over GH¢1 million recovered from Labianca Company Limited, and investigations into corruption allegations against former Public Procurement Authority boss Adjenim Boateng Adjei are some cases considered by the anti-graft body.

The office has also discontinued investigations into a case against MP for Abuakwa South, Samuel Atta Akyea and Agri-Plus Horizon farms over lack of evidence.

Not contained in the report is the Special Prosecutor’s recent decision to probe the issuance of customs advance rulings and markdowns of benchmark values between July 2017 and December 2021.

This is on the back of the citing Labianca Company Limited for corruption-related acts.

Source: citifmonline