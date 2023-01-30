37 minutes ago

Seven months after students of the Islamic Senior High School (SHS) in Kumasi protested the absence of speed ramps in front of their school which they blamed for accidents being recorded in the area, the speed ramps are yet to be constructed.

Authorities of the school have been left disappointed over the failure of the relevant authorities to as a matter of urgency address the issue.

The chairman of the school’s board, Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey told Citi News, authorities have now assured them that the speed ramps would be constructed latest by the end of the first quarter of this year.

“It was in July and till now, we have not received any feedback. So I decided to go the Regional Director of Education’s office. So there have meetings among stakeholders for contractors to come to the site.”

The school has however refuted claims by the Ashanti regional minister that available records show that no accidents have been recorded in front of the school in the past.

In July 2022, students of the high school protested to demand speed ramps to prevent knockdowns from speeding vehicles.

Safety ropes were placed as temporary speed humps on the road in front of the School at Abrepo in Kumasi.

The protest was met by force by police officers, which have since been condemned.

About 32 students from Islamic Senior High School were hospitalised after the police action.

Source: citifmonline