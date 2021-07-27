1 hour ago

The semi-finals for the 2022 edition of the National Spelling Bee championship have been scheduled for Saturday, July 31, 2021.

The event is to select spellers who will advance to the final stage for the contest next year.

Special about this stage of the competition is that some spellers will have the comfort of participating and spelling from home, in line with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The broadcast will also be live on Citi TV and the Facebook page of Citi TV at 8am.

The Spelling Bee is brought to you by Indomie Instant Noodles, US Embassy -Accra, DStv, Kenya Airways, Goil, Frankie’s restaurant, Rufus Green Parks, Ashesi University, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, Citi 97.3 FM, and Citi TV.

About Young Educators Foundation (YEF)

Young Educators Foundation (YEF), the organizers of The Spelling Bee Ghana, is a local NGO whose vision is to improve the lives of the country’s youth through literacy and champion the cause of education.

YEF strongly believes education cannot be limited to only what is taught in the classroom, and that co-curricular activities have an essential role in the total education of children.

About The Spelling Bee – Ghana

The Spelling Bee Ghana (TSBGH) is a literacy programme that teaches primary children between ages 8 and 13 how to improve their spelling, increase their vocabularies, learn and understand word concepts, and develop English usage.

The Spelling Bee is affiliated with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, USA.

For further information, contact 024 910 6220 or email us at [email protected]

Sourcecitifmonline.com