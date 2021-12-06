1 hour ago

Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Gyasi is disappointed his side Spezia were unable to take home all the three points in the 2-2 drawn game against US Sassuolo on Sunday.

The Ghanaian forward started the game and scored the second goal for his side but they were unable to hold onto the 2-0 lead as rallied back with two goals in the second half.

Rey Manaj scored the opener for Spezia in the35th minute before the Ghanaian added the second goal in the 47th minute of the game but two goals from Giacomo Raspadori leveled the scores.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Emmanuel Gyasi noted that losing the three points is regrettable.

“We were very keen on this match, the three points were fundamental for us and we regret not being able to take them home,” the Spezia forward shared.

He added, “We all gave our all against a great team, but there are certain situations where we have to be more bad. Raspadori was very good, but after the first goal we had to be more careful and avoid the second.”

Spezia will next play against Jose Mourinho's Roma in the Italian Serie A on 13th December,2021.