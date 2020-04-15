33 minutes ago

Italian born Ghanaian striker Emmanuel Gyasi is attracting interest from a host of clubs in Europe and the far east.

The Spezia striker is receiving overtures from clubs in Portugal,Belgium as well as teams from the Chinese Super League.

He has been very productive this season for Spezia more than any other previous season having netted six times before the coronavirus induced break.

Several clubs in Belgium and Portugal have been keeping tabs on the striker with a view of snapping him up during the transfer season.

There is also strong interest from a yet to identified Chinese club in the services of the Spezia striker.

Gyasi has been playing in the lower ranks of Italian football but has been with Spezia for the past two seasons .

The versatile forward can play anywhere across the forward line and that may appeal to a lot of his suitors.