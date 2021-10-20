2 hours ago

The Kumasi High Court is expected to hear the defamation suit brought before by a former Trade and Industry Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah, against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah filed the suit after the latter made a comment on his Wontumi TV and radio station in Kumasi, where he allegely described the plaintiff as a thief.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah has also sued the media platform, Wontumi Multimedia Company Limited.

According to the writ, Mr, Wontumi said: “All that Inusah Fuseini is saying is that even him, Inusah Fuseini is a thief. If you mention Spio-Garbrah’s name he is a thief, Sylvester Mensah is a thief, Johsua Alabi is a thief, all their Presidential candidates are thieves so if John Mahama is a thief then let us allow him to continue stealing”.

Dr. Ekwow Spio-Gabrah, in his suit, indicated that the words used on him were uttered without caution by the defendant with the intent to cause damage and injury to his hard-earned global reputation, which he values in excess of ten million dollars.

“The Plaintiff says that the defamatory words were uttered, without caution by the defendant in a malicious manner with the intent to cause damage and injury to the plaintiff’s hard-earned global reputation.”

Meanwhile, the Defendant, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, in his written response to the court insists that he meant no malice but was only interpreting the statement made by Mr. Inusah Fuseni.

Source: citifmonline.com