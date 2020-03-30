2 hours ago

The former MUSIGA President, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) who has been accused of concealing his father’s possible coronavirus status says the spirit of his late father will not stay mute until the truth surrounding his death is undercovered.

In defense of the numerous accusation, Obour wrote on his Facebook page that; "the spirit of God and the spirit of my dead father will not stay mute over all these false accusations… God will speak for me”.

This comes in, days after reports indicated that he failed to disclose the status of his father’s traveling record and possible coronavirus symptoms to health workers who attended to his sick father at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Ridge, on Friday, March 27, 2020.

According to reports, all the Nurses who attended to the patient stand at risk of contracting the Coronavirus since they were not in any protective gear.

Bice Osei Kuffour who is currently aspiring for the NPP Parliamentary seat at Asante Akyem South has received numerous backlash from Ghanaians for exposing Nurses at the Ridge Hospital to the virus with some persons describing his actions as “selfish”.

Obour’s father, Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour passed away last Friday as a result of a coronavirus complication at the Ridge Hospital in Accra. A press statement by his son indicated that he arrived in Ghana from the United Kingdom on March 19, 2020, healthy but felt ill days after with symptoms of coughs.

According to Obour, a subsequent test conducted on him at the Juaso Hospital indicated that he was suffering from malaria. He was later tested for possible coronavirus in Accra after his condition worsened but died before the test results which confirmed him positive was made available.

Despite his claim that the full disclosure of his father's traveling history was made known to the Ambulance team who attended to his sick father reports from the National Ambulance Service says otherwise.

Health workers who came in contact with the patient have since been quarantined. Obour has since indicated that his personal test result for coronavirus came out negative but is however undergoing a 14-days quarantine. This is to clear all doubts that persons who might have come into close contact with him might have the virus.

“Under the circumstances, I understand nobody can come over to pay their respects and commiserate with our family as we are all on a 14 Day quarantine though I and my assistant who had close contact with him have both tested negative for COVID-19 as at today 27th March.”

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, in a press briefing on Sunday, March 29,2020, indicated that the case involving the death of Obour’s father is currently under investigation adding that details will be made available to the public once completed.

Source: Ghanaweb.com