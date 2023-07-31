1 hour ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has taken decisive action in response to the recent payment controversy involving former Black Stars head coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

Coach Akonnor had disputed claims made by Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, regarding a $100,000 payment made to him following his termination from the coaching position.

In an interview with Graphic Sports on Monday, Akonnor clarified that while he did receive a payment, it was not the reported amount of $100,000, as stated by the minister during a press briefing last week.

In an effort to address the issue and provide transparency, the MOYS has released an official statement acknowledging the media reports and seeking to clarify the payments made to Charles Kwablan Akonnor after the termination of his contract.

"The attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has been drawn to publications in the media regarding an amount of money owed to the former coach of the Black Stars, Charles Kwablan Akonnor, following the termination of his contract," the statement read.

The ministry proceeded to outline the payments they have made to the former Ghana captain, aiming to bring clarity to the situation and ensure that the matter is handled with transparency and accountability.