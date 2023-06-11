2 hours ago

Sporting CP, the Portuguese top-flight league side, is reportedly open to discussing the transfer of talented Ghanaian young attacker Abdul Fatawu Issahaku during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Despite having a contract with Sporting until 2027, Issahaku does not feature in the plans of manager Rúben Amorim for the upcoming season.

As a result, the club is willing to consider offers for the player's services and is open to his departure.

Sporting CP is exploring two options for Issahaku's future.

They are either willing to sell the player's sporting and economic rights if they receive a convincing offer, or they might opt for a loan move to facilitate his continued development.

While Issahaku possesses remarkable technical and physical abilities, he has faced challenges in adapting tactically to the team, which holds great importance for manager Rúben Amorim.

The 19-year-old winger joined Sporting CP in April 2022 from Steadfast FC, a lower-tier Ghanaian side, in a transfer worth around US$1.2 million.

His explosive performances for the Ghana national teams, particularly leading them to victory in the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in 2021, attracted significant interest and attention.

Although Fatawu has already made his debut for the Black Stars and was included in the final squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he has accumulated 12 appearances across various competitions for Sporting CP, contributing with one assist.

Sporting CP's willingness to engage in discussions regarding Issahaku's future indicates the club's desire to find the best path for his development and ensure his continued growth as a promising young talent in the world of football.