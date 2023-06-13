47 minutes ago

Sporting Lisbon will keep a close eye on Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's performances during the upcoming 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The club officials are considering the possibility of sending him out on loan in the summer transfer window to aid in his development.

Issahaku, who is only 19 years old, joined Sporting Lisbon from Ghana Premier League side Dreams Football Club last year amid high expectations.

While he has yet to secure regular playing time with the first team, he has shown promise and made a name for himself in Sporting Lisbon's youth setup.

With several European clubs expressing interest in acquiring his services, a loan move could be beneficial for Issahaku's progress.

Although a permanent transfer seems unlikely during the summer window, a successful performance at the U23 AFCON could increase his appeal in the transfer market.

Although Issahaku is currently not in the plans of Sporting manager Rúben Amorim, a temporary move to another club could provide him with valuable playing time and experience to further his development as a player.

Sporting Lisbon will closely assess his performances in the U23 AFCON before making any decisions regarding his future.