1 hour ago

The National Sports Callers Association of Ghana has sent a congratulatory message to Ghana Football association following the country’s qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Sports Callers Association lauded the GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku for his ability to engage all stakeholders in the build up to the play-offs against Nigeria.

In a letter signed by its President Nkoo Joseph, the Sports Callers Association stated that:

“The National Sports Callers Association of Ghana would like to gladly appreciate and congratulate our abled Ghana Football Association President, Kurt E Simeon-Okraku and his entire Executive Council members for strategically qualifying the Black Stars to the upcoming World Cup in Qatar”.

“We are pleased with your humble nature of cordially working with all stakeholders under your able Association and would like to encourage you to keep it up”.

The Sports Callers Association of Ghana would continuously pledge our support for you most especially in the preparations towards towards the tournament itself in Qatar.”

“Go BlackStars, Go Ghana”.