Football administrators have been at the forefront of a perceived neglect by the government with regard to the distribution of stimulus packages.

Small scale businesses and industries were given a $600 million stimulus package by the government which was disbursed by the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI).

The apparent snub left a bad taste in the mouth of football administrators but that is soon about to change per the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang.

As Government will soon provide relief packages to sports federations in the country to support athletes following the COVID-19 pandemic which has halted sports activities.

According to Mr Agyemang, the package, which was different from the GH¢1 billion government package to Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), would help ease the financial burden on athletes and federations following their inactiveness.

"The sports economy has been hugely affected by the pandemic, hence the need for government to come on board and support," he stated on Accra based Starr FM.