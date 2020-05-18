10 minutes ago

Former Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Gargo has enumerated a litany of issues that has caused Ghana's trophy drought.

Ghana has been without a continental showpiece since last winning the AFCON in Libya in 1978.

Since then it has been from one near miss to other as the Black Stars have been at three AFCON finals but have failed to win any of them from 1992,2010 and 2015.

The former Udinese and B.A United coach says political interference, lack of consistency in call ups and the loud mouth sports journalist are the problems for Ghana's AFCON drought.

''Political interference, lack of consistency in player call-ups and sports journalists are the causes of the failure of the Black Stars to win a trophy,'' Gargo told Kumasi based Akoma FM.

Mohammed Gargo has also urged his former Black Stars teammate C.K Akonnor to be resolute and firm If he wants to achieve success.

''Coach CK Akonnor must be tough and should not countenance any nonsense from any one,'' he added.

''He needs experienced former stars to help him not showbiz people and musicians as we saw at the World Cup.

''CK Akonnor can competently handle the Black Stars job very well if he allows experienced former players to advice him.'' he added.