2 hours ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has thrown his support behind Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s call for equal pay between Ghana’s men’s and women’s national teams, according to his aide Wonder Mandel Sitsofe.

The move comes amid growing advocacy for fair compensation for female athletes, especially following the Black Queens’ recent qualification for the 2026 WAFCON and the bonus dispute that saw players owed $9,500.

“Hon. Ofosu Kwakye’s call for equal bonuses for men and women athletes is a step in the right direction. The Sports Minister also shares this view,” Mandel told Kessben TV.

Bonus Reform in Action

Adams’ commitment was evident in his push to increase Black Queens’ match bonuses:



Group Stage Win: Raised from $1,500 to $4,500



Quarterfinal & Third Place Bonuses: Additional incentives introduced



Objective: Promote women’s football and bridge the gender compensation gap

Following the Queens’ protest over unpaid bonuses, Kwakye Ofosu emphasized:

“All athletes should be treated equally regardless of gender,”

…and urged systemic reforms to prevent future delays and disparities.

Next on the Black Queens Agenda:



Policy Review: Expected discussions between Sports Ministry, GFA, and Finance



WAFCON 2026: March 17 – April 3 in Morocco



World Cup Pathway: Semifinal finish secures spot at 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil

The push for equal pay and timely compensation reflects a broader shift in Ghanaian sports governance, aiming to uplift women’s football and ensure equity across all national teams.