2 hours ago

Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has criticized national team players for being overly concerned about bonuses rather than focusing on representing the country during international competitions.

Ussif expressed his disappointment with the players' priorities following the early exit of the Black Meteors from the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Morocco.

According to reports, the players were agitating over unpaid bonuses before their final group match against Guinea.

Minister Ussif finds it difficult to comprehend why the players would prioritize bonuses over the opportunity to represent their country.

“I find it very difficult to comprehend and understand that the state will make all the resources available by making sure that we want to give opportunity to all our national teams, get them flight tickets for camping opportunities, accommodate them for a very long period, feed them, give them trial matches, then when these players get to tournament, instead of focusing on the tournament, the focus is now on bonuses," he said during the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi.

“Is time for our players to value the national colors, the flag of our country, the flag of our nation.”

He emphasized the need for players to value the national colors and the flag of Ghana, urging them to shift their focus from monetary incentives to the pride and honor of wearing the national team jersey.

During the 29th Ordinary Congress held in Kumasi, Minister Ussif voiced his concerns, highlighting the significant resources invested by the state in providing the national teams with training camps, accommodation, and other support.

He urged the players to recognize and appreciate these opportunities and to prioritize the success of the team over individual financial gains.

The minister's comments reflect the desire to instill a sense of national pride and commitment among Ghanaian players, encouraging them to prioritize the collective goal of representing the country and achieving success in international competitions.