The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, has inaugurated the Interim Ghana Boxing Management Committee (IMC) in a bid to revitalize the country’s once-thriving boxing game.

The committee, tasked with overseeing professional boxing activities, will implement critical reforms to prioritize athlete safety, uphold integrity, and restore public confidence.

The move comes after the recent setbacks, including the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju during a bout at Bukom Boxing Arena, highlighted the need for urgent intervention.

Ghanaian boxing has experienced a concerning decline, with performances waning and unprofessional conduct threatening athlete safety and dignity.

Committee Membership

The IMC comprises 11 members, including:

– Samir Captan, Chairman

– Azumah Nelson, Special Technical Advisor and Boxing Icon

– Brig. Gen. (Rtd) I. B. Quartey, Veteran Boxing Administrator

– Nii Akwei Bruce Thompson, Editor of the Supreme Court of Ghana Law Reports

– Dr. Eric Tetteh A. Yertey, Internationally Accredited Ringside Doctor, APBC

– Dr. Ofori Asare, Veteran Boxing Trainer and Multi-Title Winning Coach

– Lester Nii Armah Kwarteng, Financial Consultant, Boxing Promoter, and Investor

– Nathaniel Attoh, Media and Communications Expert

– Patrick Johnson, Secretary to the Committee and current GBA Secretary General

– Gideon H. K. Oyiadzo, Committee Spokesperson and Coordinator, Projects and Branding Consultant, and Organizing Secretary for Boxing Promoters Association of Ghana

– Prince Azanu, Stakeholder Liaison for Athlete Welfare and Technical Advisor on Anti-Doping Reform, National Anti-Doping Officer for the National Sports Authority (NSA)

Reforms And Objectives

The IMC will spearhead reforms, including:

– Implementing comprehensive medical protocols

– Establishing a Medical Commission

– Enhanced doping controls in partnership with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)

– Facilitating the transition from amateur to professional boxing

– Restructuring the Professional Boxing Association of Ghana

– Attracting investment to foster sports tourism and boost Ghana’s competitiveness

Minister’s Call To Action

Kofi Adams emphasized the importance of transparency and democratic governance within the industry, calling for fair elections for the new executive board of the Professional Boxing Association of Ghana.

He urged the committee to work efficiently, transparently, and impartially to stabilize and elevate Ghana Boxing, concluding with a rallying call for collective effort:

“The future of Ghana Boxing depends on us all. Let us work together to restore pride, safety, and excellence to our beloved sport”.