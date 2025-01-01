1 year ago

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has officially confirmed an estimated $8.5 million budget for Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, during the recently concluded 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This confirmation comes amid public criticism following the team's early exit from the tournament, with Parliamentarian Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa previously releasing a document suggesting an 'outrageous' budget.

Defending the budget on the floor of Parliament, Ussif stated that it was justified to cover various expenses throughout the tournament.

He clarified that out of the $8,506,450.00 budget, $5 million was released by the Finance Ministry for the initial phase of the competition.

The allocated funds were intended for per diems, flight arrangements, medical expenses, equipment, logistics, and hospitality.

Notably, Ussif mentioned that the remaining $2 million from the budget remained unspent by his office.

"Out of the $8,506,450.00, $5,071,840.36 was released by the Ministry of Finance, of which US$3,070,067.81 was spent on per diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics, and hospitality. This resulted in a surplus of $2,001,772.55 after our exit from the tournament," Ussif explained.

Addressing reports of each Black Stars player receiving $30,000 before the final Group B game against Mozambique, Ussif dismissed the claims.

He clarified that the Ministry had negotiated bonuses based on the team's progression in the tournament.

As the team exited at the group stage, no qualification bonuses were paid, emphasizing the Ministry's motivation strategy and prudent resource management.

Ghana's disappointing performance, finishing 3rd in Group B with just two points, led to their elimination for the second consecutive time and prompted the dismissal of coach Chris Hughton and his technical team members.