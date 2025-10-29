1 hour ago

Minister of Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Adams, has confirmed that all outstanding bonuses owed to the Black Queens have been settled, following the team’s emphatic 7–0 aggregate victory over Egypt to qualify for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The announcement came after an emergency meeting involving Adams and GFA President Kurt Okraku, during which the players agreed to honour the second-leg fixture on the assurance that payments would follow.

“Black Queens’ bonuses have been paid. The players have been given their cheques after the game against Egypt,” Adams told Woezor TV.

Ghana's Black Queens won a commanding 7-0 aggregate win over the Cleopatras of Egypt as they begun the journey with a remarkable 3-0 victory away in Egypt before delivering a masterclass in Accra on Tuesday, October 28.

The Queens delivered a ruthless second-half performance in Accra, with Doris Boaduwaa netting a hat-trick and Comfort Yeboah adding a fourth to seal Ghana’s spot in Morocco 2026.

