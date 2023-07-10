2 hours ago

Mustapha Ussif, Ghana's Minister of Youth and Sports, has stated that infrastructure and financial investment alone cannot guarantee success for Ghana in football.

He has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to undertake a comprehensive transformation of how football is managed in the country to achieve success in the sport.

Speaking at the 29th GFA Ordinary Congress held in Kumasi, Ussif highlighted the efforts made by the government to provide the necessary infrastructure for football activities in Ghana.

“We must undergo a comprehensive transformation of our football landscape,” Ussif stated.

“The Ghana Football Association must take a critical look at our current approach and embrace a new vision for the future,” he added.

“Our Premier League Clubs have lost their competitive edge, and it is time to reclaim our position among Africa’s best.

He acknowledged the significant strides made in sports development, including investments in infrastructure, policies, and programs aimed at nurturing talent and promoting excellence.

While reaffirming the government's commitment to the growth of sports in Ghana and its dedication to providing resources for a thriving sporting ecosystem, Ussif emphasized that success in football cannot be solely reliant on infrastructure and financial investments.

He called for a comprehensive transformation of the football system, urging the GFA to take the lead in implementing changes that would enhance the management and organization of football in Ghana.

This approach recognizes that success requires more than just physical facilities and financial support.

The Minister's remarks highlight the need for a holistic approach to football development in Ghana, focusing on areas such as talent identification, coaching, youth development, and governance.

By addressing these aspects, Ghana can create a strong foundation for sustained success in football.