The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, has officially inaugurated the Governing Board of the National Sports Authority (NSA), marking a renewed push for transformative reforms in Ghana’s sports sector.

Minister’s Address

Hon. Adams commended the board members for accepting their appointments at what he described as a pivotal moment for Ghanaian sports:

“Your presence here today is more than ceremonial; it demonstrates a commitment to repositioning sports administration in Ghana. Expectations are high, and we must rise to meet them.”

He emphasized that Ghana’s sports ecosystem must now extend beyond medals and competitions to embrace:



Economic impact



Social cohesion



Job creation



Athlete welfare



Sustainable infrastructure



Digitized governance

Role of the NSA

The Minister underscored the Authority’s central role in driving growth, citing responsibilities such as:



Facilities management



Athlete support



Federation governance



Grassroots development



Building private sector confidence

“A strong Authority drives sector growth; a weak one holds everything back,” he noted.

Reform Agenda

Since assuming office, the Ministry has introduced measures including stakeholder engagement, decentralization, and facility upgrades. However, Hon. Adams stressed that these are only initial steps, calling for:



Structural reforms



Sharper policy alignment



Performance-based governance

He also urged a review of the 2016 Sports Act and the development of a comprehensive national sports policy to address commercialization, athlete protection, digital systems, gender equity, disability inclusion, infrastructure, and private investment.

Governing Board Members



Chairman: Dr. Fred Awaah



Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah



Mr. Fuseini Bawa



Mr. Samuel Duku Sarfo



Nana Adwoa Owusu-Amoh



Mr. Is-Haku Al-Hassan



Col. Richard Kofi Akotoh



Dr. Luguterah Austin Wontepaga



Mr. Samson Deen



Mr. Richard Kofi Akpokavie



Hajia Sulemana Zenabu



Alhaji Idrisu Muntawakilu Ahmed



Prof. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong



Ms. Theresa Osahene



Hamilton Kweku Nixon

Hon. Adams pledged full Ministry support, urging the board to act with urgency, integrity, and practical solutions. He described the inauguration as a “call to duty”, positioning the NSA as a cornerstone for building a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable sports sector in Ghana.

This board inauguration signals a turning point, with reforms aimed at modernizing Ghana’s sports governance and unlocking its full potential.