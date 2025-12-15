The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, has officially inaugurated the Governing Board of the National Sports Authority (NSA), marking a renewed push for transformative reforms in Ghana’s sports sector.
Minister’s Address
Hon. Adams commended the board members for accepting their appointments at what he described as a pivotal moment for Ghanaian sports:
“Your presence here today is more than ceremonial; it demonstrates a commitment to repositioning sports administration in Ghana. Expectations are high, and we must rise to meet them.”
He emphasized that Ghana’s sports ecosystem must now extend beyond medals and competitions to embrace:
- Economic impact
- Social cohesion
- Job creation
- Athlete welfare
- Sustainable infrastructure
- Digitized governance
Role of the NSA
The Minister underscored the Authority’s central role in driving growth, citing responsibilities such as:
- Facilities management
- Athlete support
- Federation governance
- Grassroots development
- Building private sector confidence
“A strong Authority drives sector growth; a weak one holds everything back,” he noted.
Reform Agenda
Since assuming office, the Ministry has introduced measures including stakeholder engagement, decentralization, and facility upgrades. However, Hon. Adams stressed that these are only initial steps, calling for:
- Structural reforms
- Sharper policy alignment
- Performance-based governance
He also urged a review of the 2016 Sports Act and the development of a comprehensive national sports policy to address commercialization, athlete protection, digital systems, gender equity, disability inclusion, infrastructure, and private investment.
Governing Board Members
- Chairman: Dr. Fred Awaah
- Mr. Yaw Ampofo Ankrah
- Mr. Fuseini Bawa
- Mr. Samuel Duku Sarfo
- Nana Adwoa Owusu-Amoh
- Mr. Is-Haku Al-Hassan
- Col. Richard Kofi Akotoh
- Dr. Luguterah Austin Wontepaga
- Mr. Samson Deen
- Mr. Richard Kofi Akpokavie
- Hajia Sulemana Zenabu
- Alhaji Idrisu Muntawakilu Ahmed
- Prof. Emmanuel Osei Sarpong
- Ms. Theresa Osahene
- Hamilton Kweku Nixon
Hon. Adams pledged full Ministry support, urging the board to act with urgency, integrity, and practical solutions. He described the inauguration as a “call to duty”, positioning the NSA as a cornerstone for building a more competitive, inclusive, and sustainable sports sector in Ghana.
This board inauguration signals a turning point, with reforms aimed at modernizing Ghana’s sports governance and unlocking its full potential.
