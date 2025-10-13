6 hours ago

The Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has expressed his willingness to assist in bringing Eddie Nketiah and Callum Hudson-Odoi into the Black Stars setup, while emphasizing that the ultimate decision rests with the technical team.

Speculation has intensified ahead of Ghana’s final 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Comoros at the Accra Sports Stadium, with reports suggesting the Crystal Palace forward and Nottingham Forest winger are considering switching allegiance after previously representing England at youth levels.

"Every Ghanaian who knows how to play has the opportunity to go to the World Cup if the coach decides that he wants," he told Asempa FM.

"It doesn't matter if the player was part of the team during the qualifiers or not. It doesn't matter if the player has played before or not.

He continued, addressing other potential call-ups:

"I have heard that other people want to talk to get Baba Rahman back to the team, so the coach will decide whether to bring the player.

"Maybe they were looking elsewhere, but we will not discriminate on the day the player played during the qualifiers or not.

"I have watched some players, and I believe that they are good enough. Despite their talent, the final selection of players like Eddie Nketiah and Hudson-Odoi remains with the technical team and the coach."

Adams highlighted his past efforts to strengthen the national team, saying:

"That is my responsibility, and if I am contacted to help, I will. Even some of the players playing now, I did some background work to get them to the national team. It's not about my party people but even people in opposition, I talked to them just to bring them to the national team, so whoever they want to bring in, I will be there to assist," he added.

The Black Stars concluded their 2026 World Cup qualifiers with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Comoros on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium, courtesy of a 47th-minute strike from Mohammed Kudus.

Ghana secured their fifth World Cup appearance, having made their debut in 2006, and now turn their focus to preparations for the 2026 tournament.

The official draw is set for December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

After exiting at the group stage in Qatar, the Black Stars will be aiming to advance further in next year’s global competition.