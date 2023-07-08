2 hours ago

The highly esteemed Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), will take the stage as the keynote speaker at the upcoming 29th ordinary session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress on Monday, July 10, 2023.

As the distinguished Sports Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif is anticipated to address critical issues concerning the development of the game, the government's steadfast support for football, and plans to foster collaboration between the Ghana Football Association and other stakeholders to propel the growth of football in Ghana.

The agenda for the 29th ordinary session of Congress encompasses several significant items, including the presentation by the Ghana Premier League Limited Implementation Committee.

Furthermore, there will be discussions and approval of the GFA Elections Nomination Fees, as well as the presentation of the consolidated and revised balance sheet and profit and loss statement by auditors.

The Congress will also deliberate on the approval of the financial statements of the previous financial period and the work programme and budget for the upcoming year, among other pressing matters.

The 29th ordinary session of Congress will be held at the illustrious Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), lending an air of grandeur and prestige to the event.

This esteemed venue serves as the perfect backdrop for the GFA Congress, which brings together key stakeholders, decision-makers, and football enthusiasts from across the nation.

With the presence and insightful address of Honorable Mustapha Ussif, the 29th ordinary session of Congress promises to be a significant and momentous occasion for the Ghana Football Association and the entire football community in Ghana.