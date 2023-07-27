1 hour ago

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has provided an update on the renovation works at the Azumah Nelson Sports complex, stating that the project's completion has been delayed due to financial constraints.

Originally expected to be completed in March 2020, the project is now 17 months behind schedule, with the remaining 10% of the renovation yet to be finished.

The Azumah Nelson Sports complex is a significant addition to Ghana's sporting infrastructure, featuring an athletics track, a FIFA standard football pitch, a tennis court, and other amenities to cater to various sports activities.

Explaining the reason for the delay, Minister Mustapha Ussif highlighted that financial challenges were encountered during the project's implementation.

“We had financial constraints which affected the construction.

“Also, most of the contractors for the first phase were not the same contractors used for the second phase and that brought some challenges. We had to hold on and perform an audit before we could proceed,” he said at a press briefing.

Despite the setback, the government remains committed to completing the renovation and providing the country with a state-of-the-art sports complex that will contribute to the development of sports in Ghana.

The completion of the Azumah Nelson Sports complex will undoubtedly be a significant boost to the country's sporting landscape, providing athletes and sports enthusiasts with modern and well-equipped facilities for various sporting activities.