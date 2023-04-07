2 hours ago

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed the targets that has been set for new Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

The veteran Irishman was appointed the new Ghana coach last month after signing a contract that will expire in December 2024 but is renewable.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif made the revelation during the launch of the 2023 Ramadan Cup in Accra on Thursday.

He revealed that the Ghana Football Association(GFA) has set a four-point target for the former Newcastle, Brighton coach.

Hughton must qualify Ghana for the 2023 African Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast while he must also identify local talents and integrate them into the Black Stars.

The Minister also revealed that Hughton must also qualify Ghana for the next FIFA World Cup and lastly must improve Ghana's ranking and the FIFA World rankings.

"The objectives are set by the FA for him to ensure that we qualify for AFCON and also to ensure that we identify local talents from our league. To also ensure that we qualify for the World Cup and also to make sure that our ranking in the FIFA Ranking improves. These are the objectives in the contract that he has signed," said Ussif.

Chris Hughton replaced Otto Addo after Ghana's exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and played his first two matches against Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.