The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has disclosed that his outfit still owes former Black Stars head coaches Milovan Rajevac and Charles Akonnor arrears for their time with the national team.

Despite reports indicating that the Sports Ministry owed both coaches even months after they had lost their jobs, Mustapha Ussif confirmed that there is still an outstanding amount owed to them, even though an initial payment was made.

“We still owe Milovan [Rajevac],” the Sports Minister stated during a press briefing. "All of C.K and Milovan, once their contract was terminated, we sat with them, negotiated their exit and C.K was paid $100,000 immediately after the negotiation, same as Milovan."

He further explained that financial constraints have led to a delay in making the full payment, but assured that the ministry is committed to settling the arrears as soon as funds become available.

Both coaches, in light of the unpaid amounts, have expressed their discontent and threatened to take the matter to court.

The Ghana Football Association has been informed of their intentions, but the Sports Ministry has appealed to them, assuring them of their commitment to fulfilling their financial obligations.

Charles Akonnor's tenure as head coach of the Black Stars ended in September 2021, after leading the team for over a year.

He was replaced by Milovan Rajevac, who returned for a second stint as coach.

However, Rajevac's second spell was short-lived, as he was also dismissed following Ghana's disappointing performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The team suffered a shocking group stage exit, leading to his removal from the position.

The Sports Ministry's acknowledgment of the outstanding arrears is an important step towards resolving the matter and ensuring that the coaches receive the remuneration they are owed for their service to the national team.