1 hour ago

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has urged all sports enthusiast who will on Sunday throng the Accra Sports Stadium to display calmness,comportment,maturity and peacefully behaviour as the two biggest clubs ,Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko clash in the Ghana Premier League match day six encounter.

A statement from the Ministry read: The Ministry of Youth and Sports is appealing to the football community to display calmness, comportment, maturity and peacefully behaviour on Sunday when the two biggest clubs, Accra Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko play in their sixth fixture of the nation's premier league match.

The Ministry is urging the appointed match officials to display fairness, the supporters of the two clubs and other spectators to behave sportingly and the security officers who will be at the venue to also act professionally before, during and after the match.

It also appeals to the media to eschew sensationalism,espouse professionalism and tame the usage of some words in describing the game.

The Ministry wishes the two clubs well and hoped they would sell a good game to Ghanaians to actualize the mantra #BringBacktheLove.