Top sportsmen and women in Ghana received the Queen's Baton after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Chief of Staff have held it to signal preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Baby Jet Asamoah Gyan, Ring Warrior Samuel Takyi, Speedster Grace Obuor, Abeiku Jackson, Evergreen Kwabena Yeboah, Kofi Kenaata, Champion boxing coach Dr. Ofori Asare, Bawa Fuseini, Mawuko Afadzinu, Elizabeth King, Prof Patrick Twumasi, Emmanuel Tuffour, Jessie Lartey and others had a feel of the baton.

Ghana is the 6th Country the Baton is visiting on its way to the rest of the remaining 66 Countries and Territories.

The arrival signifies an exciting moment in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games.

From the Jubilee House, the Baton went through some principal streets of Accra and Tema.

On Wednesday it will be in Kumasi, where it will be presented to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II before going through some principal streets of Kumasi and some tourist sites.

From Sammy Heywood Okine