2 hours ago

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident South Korea forward Son Heung-min will be fit to feature in the World Cup later this month.

The Spurs attacker suffered a fracture around his left eye during their 2-1 win at Marseille on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old had surgery on Friday, missing Tottenham's 2-1 defeat by Liverpool, and is now at home.

But Conte believes Son will be ready for the tournament in Qatar, which starts on 20 November.

He said: "I sent him a message yesterday after the surgery and Sonny was really, really disappointed for this situation but I hope for him he will recover very well and play in the World Cup.

"I was a player and I know the importance of playing in the World Cup.

"Tonight he was the first person to play this game, for sure he missed us. I am confident, confident that he can come back quickly and play the World Cup for South Korea."

South Korea's first game in the World Cup is against Uruguay on 24 November before facing Ghana with Portugal their last match.

Son jointly won the Premier League golden boot last season but has struggled for form this campaign and scored five goals in 19 games in all competitions for Tottenham.