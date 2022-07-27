3 hours ago

Legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata has warned the government against running Ghana’s economy like a family business but take pragmatic steps to address the current hardship the citizenry faces.

Lawyer Tsikata asserted that striking similarities between Ghana and Sri Lanka, whose economy collapsed because their president filled important positions in government with family members who were not competent and run the country into a ditch, is very worrying.

Speaking at a public lecture to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills, Tsikata added that if care is not taken, Ghanaians will rise against the government just like the people of Sri Lanka did.

“… the crisis in Sri Lanka tells us that there is a limit to the patience of a country after a long period of tolerance, for a country that has been run as if it was a family business and that has failed to address the dire living conditions faced by the people.

“A once very powerful president (the president of Sri Lanka) has had to flee from his country amidst the hungry protest of the people, who he has taken for granted for so long.

“The fact that in recent assessments of risk of debt default globally, Ghana and Sri Lanka are mentioned in the same breadth means that we cannot be complacent about our situation,” he said.

The veteran lawyer, however, said that the current hardship in the country could be alleviated if present leaders of Ghana would emulate the selfless leadership style of the late Prof Mills.

He added that when Prof Mills became president, he was able to lead the country out of a very difficult situation because he never brought his personal and family interest before the needs of the country.

Watch Tsatsu Tsikata’s full speech below:

Source: Ghanaweb