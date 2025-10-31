The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) is exploring strategic partnerships to revamp its hotel investments in Elmina and other parts of the country, as part of efforts to enhance profitability and operational efficiency.

According to the Director-General of SSNIT, Kwesi Afreh Biney, the Trust is not considering selling any of its hotel assets but rather intends to modernize and reposition them to meet international hospitality standards.

“We have decided not to sell any hotel assets but to revamp them to meet international standards and attract more patrons,” Mr. Afreh Biney told journalists in Accra during the launch of SSNIT’s Media Connect Series. “Hotels like Labadi Beach continue to pay dividends every year, and others are performing well. For Elmina Beach, we’re currently engaging potential partners to help us revamp it — but this will not include any outright sales.”

The Media Connect Series serves as a platform for SSNIT to engage with the media and share updates on its operations, policy reforms, and investment initiatives.

Boosting Scheme Enrollment and Addressing Defaults

Mr. Afreh Biney also highlighted key measures aimed at expanding membership and improving compliance among employers. He disclosed that, out of approximately four million registered members, only 2.5 million are active contributors.

On the issue of companies defaulting on their SSNIT contributions, the Director-General said the Trust is prioritizing engagement and dialogue before enforcement.

“We are currently reaching out to defaulting companies to understand the reasons behind their inability to pay. This will help us design practical solutions that ensure compliance while keeping businesses operational,” he explained.

The Director-General reaffirmed SSNIT’s commitment to protecting contributors’ funds and optimizing the performance of its investments, noting that the Trust’s focus remains on long-term sustainability and value creation for members.