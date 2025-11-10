4 hours ago

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has announced that it is still searching for strategic investors to help revive three of its hotels that continue to face financial difficulties.

The affected properties are La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Elmina Beach Resort, and Busua Beach Resort — all of which were part of six hotels SSNIT had initially planned to sell a 60 percent stake in. The proposed sale, announced in 2024, triggered strong public backlash and opposition from workers’ unions, prompting the Trust to suspend the process.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament, SSNIT’s Director-General, Kwesi Afreh Biney, confirmed that efforts are ongoing to attract suitable investors for the three struggling facilities.

“The three hotels are struggling. We are seeking a strategic investor for La Palm, Elmina Beach Resort, and Busua,” Mr. Biney told the committee.

He clarified that SSNIT has no intention of bringing in investors for its other hotels — SSNIT Guesthouse, Ridge Royale, and Labadi Beach Hotel — which are performing well.

“We believe those three should be allowed to run independently and continue to make profit. Labadi Beach Hotel, for instance, made profits exceeding GH¢80 million in 2024,” he said.

When asked whether the earlier attempt to sell the hotels had any political motivation, Mr. Biney declined to comment, describing the query as “a political question.”

Responding to the discussions, Deputy Minister of Finance, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, assured Parliament and the public that any future partnerships or investment arrangements would be carried out transparently and in the best interest of contributors and pensioners.

“We want to assure the public that any decision to involve a strategic investor will be carefully considered and guided by the interests of SSNIT and its pensioners. No decision will be made to favour any politically exposed person,” he emphasised.

The latest update underscores SSNIT’s ongoing effort to restructure its hospitality portfolio, balancing the need for profitability with public accountability and stakeholder confidence.