5 hours ago

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust, SSNIT, is set to start accepting Ghana Card from its new pension scheme applicants.

This is as part of efforts towards streamlining and improving its services.

Explaining how the move will work, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, intimated that “there is going to be data sharing from National Identification Authority to us. We will basically make a one to one correspondence between your current SSNIT numbers and your Ghana Card number and that will be a fully seamless transition for those who have already submitted their Ghana Cards and SSNIT cards. For those who haven’t, we will through electronic platform and in many ways reach out to you and tell you to give us your Ghana Card number, as well as your SSNIT number.”

“And then we will get the requisite bio-data information from NIA, and then we tie it into our systems so that for existing members, you come and show us your Ghana Card, we swipe it and it automatically ties into your SSNIT account. For new members, when you come to us, you show us your Ghana Card and we swipe it to get your information from NIA and then in the background, we create a SSNIT account for you, and then you are ready to go.” He added.

The Ghana Card which currently has over 15million bearers is a biometric national identity card that is issued by the Ghanaian authorities to Ghanaian citizens – both resident and non-resident, and legally and permanently resident foreign nationals. It is proof of identity, citizenship, and residence of the holder.

The card is expected to hold all details of its bearers including, Tax Identification Number, Passport, Drivers’ license, National Health Insurance amongst others.