The General Manager of Operations at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Philip Kofi Senyah, has called on employers to strictly comply with pension contribution laws to ensure the long-term sustainability of the national pension scheme and safeguard the future of Ghanaian workers.

Addressing participants at an employers’ breakfast meeting, Mr. Senyah expressed concern over a troubling trend where some employers allegedly collude with their employees to avoid paying mandatory contributions to the scheme.

“Some employers connive with their workers and fail to contribute to SSNIT. “I believe none of you here is engaged in such practices, but we must all be ambassadors and help educate others on the importance of compliance.”

He stressed the legal requirement for employers to remit 13.5% of employees’ basic salaries to SSNIT by the 14th of the following month. Delays, he said, deprive the Trust of critical investable funds needed to sustain operations and provide timely benefits to pensioners.

“Some of you are making the payments, but not on time. When you delay, you are essentially starving SSNIT of investable income, and that affects our financial strength,” Senyah explained.

In addition to the SSNIT contribution, employers are also required to remit 5% of employees’ salaries to the Tier Two pension scheme, which is managed independently of SSNIT.

Mr. Senyah used the opportunity to highlight recent improvements in SSNIT’s service delivery and reiterated the Trust’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and protecting the retirement benefits of all Ghanaian workers.

He urged employers to view pension contributions not as a burden, but as a crucial investment in their employees’ future and the country’s social protection system.