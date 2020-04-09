51 minutes ago

Mr Joseph Donkor, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Coordinator of the St John’s Ambulance Ghana on Wednesday, appealed for logistical assistance to support the fight against the COVID-19 in the three regions.

Though there is no reported case of COVID-19 in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, Mr. Donkor said, as people from the locked-down areas thronged into the three regions, his outfit required an ambulance, and Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs).

“This will enable us to move around local communities to attend to any emergency situation”, he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani.

Mr Donkor emphasised being in a health emergency situation, the ambulance could not be left out in the fight against the pandemic and they required adequate support not only from the government but development partners.

“I think our services are needed most in the rural areas. Ghanaians must recognise and appreciate our existence and contributions to national development. We need urgent support to make our work relevant and make society feel our impact in times like these”, he said.

Personnel of Ambulance services, Mr. Donkor indicated remained as the front-liners in the fight against the pandemic elsewhere and appealed to corporate bodies, non-governmental and civil society organisations to support them.

He indicated that the financial burden was extremely huge for government alone to bear, and called on the private sector to support relevant state institutions to enable them to contribute effectively to stem the spread of the COVID-19.

Mr Donkor commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the measures he had put in place so far to contain the disease and advised Ghanaians to support the government by complying with the directives.