1 hour ago

Crocked Ghanaian youngster Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to be be fit in time before the end of the month after been sidelined for a while.

The 20 year old winger has been injured since February and missed Ghana's crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup play offs against Nigeria.

He last played for Stade Rennes on 11th February against Paris Saint Germain in their 1-0 win with the youngster playing ten minutes.

Kamaldeen has since them missed games against Troyes, Angers, Montpellier, Olympic Lyon, Metz, OGC Nice, Stade Reims and Monaco.

Since then he has been sidelined by a niggling back injury but his coach Bruno Genesio is optimistic his young winger will be back before the end of the month.

But according to the coach, they expect the Ghanaian youngster to recover before the end of the season.

“I'm hopeful he'll be back with us before the end of the season. I hope before the end of the month. His pain has diminished a lot”

He has four goals and two assists to his credit from 25 games.