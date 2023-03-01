2 hours ago

Staff of the Kassena Nankana Municipal Health Directorate in the Upper East Region, say, they are compelled to work from home following the inability of government to complete renovation of their office.

The staff described the slow pace of renovation work on their office structure as worrying.

In a statement sighted by Citi News, the staff alleged that several complaints to ensure the contractor completed renovation works as scheduled have proved futile hence their decision to work from home until the renovation of their office facility is completed.

“We wish to express our displeasure about the slow-paced nature of our office renovation since 2018 which is now a dangerous trap to our lives as staff and health commodities within our care. We have lodged several complaints and have had meetings with the building contractor and the Municipal Assembly team but have proven unsuccessful”.

“We are by this letter informing you about our industrial disharmony (Work from home) due to; the slow-paced nature of the office renovation, overcrowding staff in a small space, and no proper office space to be used as a cold room or storage of life commodities”.

The staff said they will only return to the office after the completion of the renovation work.

“We will be working from our various homes, do our maximum best to function and deliver our core daily duties or responsibilities as prescribed in our job description as staff of the Ghana Health Service. We are sure that we shall be more productive if these issues raised above are addressed”.

But Municipal Chief Executive of Kassena Nankana, Joseph Adongo, expressed surprise at the decision of the staff but assured that the contractor will soon return to site to complete the work.

Mr. Adongo explained that all outstanding variation concerns which resulted in the contractor abandoning site have been addressed and was hopeful works will soon resume on the office building.

“The project was awarded in 2017 in two phases, however, phase one was completed and there were payments and variations. But we have all agreed to vary the prices of the project except for the wiring part that we are yet to consider and agree on. So, we are expecting the contractor to resume work soon and complete it for use”.

Source: citifmonline