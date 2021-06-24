1 hour ago

The staff of the Pantang Hospital in Accra has threatened to lay down their tools on Monday, June 28, 2021.

Workers of the mental health facility say the move is in protest of the neglect of their safety by the government.

According to the workers’ association of over 700 people at the facility, their safety has been jeopardized, and that they are at risk due to the encroachment of their lands by private individuals who sometimes attack them in their line of duty.

The Spokesperson for the joint union executives at the Pantang Hospital, Elvis Akuamoah, said the health workers will embark on an indefinite strike starting from Monday until the government constructs a fence wall around the hospital.

“The fact that the entire hospital is not walled is posing a lot of security challenges and the staff through their unions have decided that from Monday, they are leaving their workplace, and they have declared the place as a danger to their life.”

Elvis Akuamoah said there have been many incidents of robbery and burglary at the hospital with staff being victims, adding that no one has been arrested or prosecuted yet.

“There are so many instances of burglary, near-rape incidents, robbery of electronic gadgets at knife-point, and all of these have been reported to the Adentan police, yet not a single crime has been resolved, and it keeps going on and making the workplace very unsafe.”

Last year, staff of the hospital raised similar concerns.

Source: citifmonline.com