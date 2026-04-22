Stakeholders excluded from Publican AI rollout at ports – GUTA

The Director of Welfare of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Associations (GUTA), Benjamin Yeboah, has expressed concern over the introduction of an artificial intelligence system at the country’s ports, citing a lack of stakeholder consultation.

According to him, key industry players were not engaged prior to the rollout of the system, known as Publican AI, which is intended to monitor cargo valuations and detect misclassification of goods.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on April 22, 2026, Mr Yeboah said the union only became aware of the initiative during the 2026 budget presentation by the Finance Minister.

“They only became aware when the Finance Minister mentioned in the 2026 budget that an AI system would be deployed at the ports to monitor valuations and detect misclassification of goods,” he said.

He noted that government justified the move by citing revenue losses due to under-declaration of imports by some traders.

Following the announcement, GUTA engaged the relevant authorities to better understand how the system operates and its potential implications for the trading community.

Mr Yeboah said officials indicated that the AI system had already flagged about 14 companies for suspected under-declaration and provided estimates of revenue losses.

He, however, raised concerns about the possible impact on import costs and business operations, questioning whether the system could lead to higher valuations.

Although authorities assured that only a minority of transactions—about 24 to 25 percent—would be affected, he said traders are already reporting increased costs.

According to him, some importers have experienced a rise in charges per container from approximately GH¢100,000 to as high as GH¢300,000.

Mr Yeboah warned that the situation could result in delays at the ports, leading to financial losses and potential damage to goods.

He stressed the need for broader stakeholder engagement and clarity to ensure the system does not disrupt business operations.