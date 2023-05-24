40 minutes ago

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has welcomed 20 female-owned businesses into Cohort 3 of the Standard Chartered Women in Technology (SCWIT) Incubator programme.

The women entrepreneurs will participate in a comprehensive nine-month incubator aimed to empower women-led start-ups and provide them with the necessary resources and support to thrive in the technology industry.

After a rigorous pitch process, five (5) outstanding participants will be awarded seed funding of $10,000 equivalent in Ghana cedis to invest into their businesses.

The SCWIT speaks to the Bank’s strategy of investing in female- owned businesses to bring greater prosperity and diversity to the communities in which they operate with emphasis on supporting innovation, infrastructure and technology. Through this initiative, women entrepreneurs have a platform to build capacity and realize their full potential in the world of business.

The programme is implemented in partnership with the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre, an Ashesi University business incubator.

Delivering the keynote address, Ms. Winifred Kotin, CEO, Eagle Innovations shared her experiences as an entrepreneur. She said, “Successful entrepreneurs and enterprises are like the good foundation on which economies are built.” She advised the women entrepreneurs to have a clear vision, define their ideal businesses and customers as well as think of the mitigation strategies for potential challenges. “Enjoy the journey to greatness and never stop innovating,” she added.

Welcoming the inductees, Kwame Asante, Head Transaction Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, said, “We are committed to promoting economic and social development, doing so sustainably and equitably in line with our purpose, Driving commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity. The SC WIT incubator aims to empower women-led start-ups and provide them with the necessary resources and support to take their businesses to the next level.”

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC is Ghana’s premier bank established in 1896. We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world’s most dynamic markets and serving clients in a further 64.

Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC)

Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC) is a pioneering business incubator with a unique focus on developing sustainable enterprises and climate-responsive SME ventures and entrepreneurs in Ghana. Our mission is to develop and support an exceptional set of transformational ventures and entrepreneurs who are pioneering innovation and adaptive or mitigating solutions for economic resilience and climate change issues in Ghana. We do this with a focus on key economic sectors, the provision of premium business advisory and business mentoring services, technical support in the development, prototyping and testing of their innovation, as well as financial grants to qualifying SMEs within our incubator.

Source: Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC

Source: citifmonline