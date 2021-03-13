46 minutes ago

Summer Rains has been signed unto the 'Bony To The World Record'

Nana Opoku Kwarteng popularly known as Starboy Kwarteng, father of the late Dancehall diva Ebony Reigns, has set a record label 'Bony To The World Record' to continue his daughter's legacy.

Not long ago he signed an artist onto the record label whose name is Summer Rains and he is set to release his first single titled 'Real Hustle'.

According to Starboy Kwarteng, he signed Summer Rains because he is multi-talented and he can help keep his daughter's legacy.

Joining the label Summer released a tribute song to Ebony to pay respect to her and it seems Ghanaians are already loving him.

Watch the video of the Tribute song to Ebony below as we wait for his official single 'Real Hustle'.