1 hour ago

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has offered a piece of advice to Ministers of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), suggesting that they should initiate the process of compiling their handing-over notes in preparation for their imminent departure from office.

During a press briefing held on January 8, 2024, at the party’s headquarters, the NDC National Chairman asserted that the public has lost confidence in the current administration.

He emphasized that attempts to thwart the aspirations of innocent citizens fighting for their freedom will ultimately fail.

“They will fail because no power can defeat an organized and determined people struggling for their freedom. Truth is, Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP and their followers. Therefore, the NPP ministers must begin preparing their handing over notes.”

He went on to illustrate the party’s declining support by pointing to the recent District Assembly elections.

As examples, he highlighted constituencies with sitting NPP MPs, such as Walewale in the North East region, Okere in the Eastern region, Essikadu-Ketan in the Western region, Abura Asebu Kwamankese (AAK) in the Central region, and Hohoe, where the NDC demonstrated a commendable performance.

He said, “Already, thousands of persons affiliated to the NPP have lost the District Level Elections. Yes, NPP people have miserably lost the Assembly and Unit Committee elections to members, supporters, and affiliates of the NDC.”

He added, “Ashanti and Eastern regions were also very impressive for the NDC compared to 2019 performance. Presently, even though the Electoral Commission unexpectedly postponed voting in some electoral areas in these two stronghold regions of the ruling NPP, NDC members and affiliates secured 34.13% and 45.52% of the electoral areas in Ashanti and Eastern regions respectively.”