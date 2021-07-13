1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League broadcasters StarTimes have been honoured by supporters group of new champions Hearts of Oak.

Chapter 89, a famous supporters group of the Ghanaian giants, presented to Africa's fastest growing pay TV service provider.

StarTimes have given Ghanaians an extensive coverage of this season's Ghana Premier League, with games telecasted week-in-week-out across the various match centers in the country.

The citation was in appreciation of the outstanding job done by StarTimes.

Hearts of Oak were confirmed champions of the 2020/21 season after their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals, a game showed live on Adepa TV, one of StarTimes' channels.

According to broadcasters, they will also show some games from the final week of the season next weekend.